No. 3 ranked South St. Paul capped an undefeated regular season by fending off No. 10 Mahtomedi 83-75 on Friday evening in Mahtomedi.
The Packers (26-0 overall) finished 16-0 in the Metro East while Mahtomedi and Tartan tied for second at 11-5.
Alonzo Dodd, one of 10 semifinalists for Mr. Basketball, notched 20 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for the Packers. Devin Newsome scored 27 points.
For Mahtomedi, AJ McCleery netted 22 points, Owen Carlson 20 and Cole Armitage 16.
The Zephyrs will take a 17-7 record into Section 4AAA.
