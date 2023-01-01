Mahtomedi lost to Minnetonka, one of the top Class 4A teams, 77-68 on Friday in the second day of the Capitol City Classic at Hamline University. Owen Carlson notched 23 points, eight rebounds and six steals for the Zephyrs. Will Underwood logged 17 points and seven rebounds, and AJ McCleery 13 points and six rebounds. “We played very well in the first half to defend a very potent offensive lineup for Minnetonka,” assessed Keith Newman, Zephyr coach. “They started making some contested shots toward the end of the first half and continued doing so in the second half.” Mahtomedi got as close as three points late in the game but the Skippers came up with a steal leading to three-point play. Minnetonka improved to 5-2. Mahtomedi, which beat Farmington 80-78 at Hamline the day before, takes a 3-2 record into the new year.
