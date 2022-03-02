Mahtomedi reversed an earlier loss to conference rival Tartan, defeating the Titans 60-54 at home Wednesday evening.
“It was a very good game between two evenly matched teams,” Zephyr coach Keith Newman said. “We defended well and made them take perimeter shots. They only made five of 26 three’s.”
Owen Carlson led with 23 points, including 8-for-9 on free shots, along with six rebounds, two blocks and three assists.
AJ McCleery added 15 points and six rebounds, and kept the Zephyrs in front with clutch baskets at the end. “He also handled Tartan's pressure well and only turned it over once in the game,” the coach said.
Javan Harvey led with 11 rebounds while scoring five points.
D’Marco Chelly netted 23 points for Tartan. Sam Yanz added 11 and AJ Burns 10.
“It was a great atmosphere and a good game to have going into section play,” Newman said.
The Zephyrs (17-6 overall, 11-4 conference) are ranked No. 11 in Class 3A. Tartan (18-6 overall, 10-5 conference) is No. 14 in Class 4A.
The win gives Mahtomedi second place in the Metro East, but with one game left against undefeated South St. Paul, Friday evening at home.
