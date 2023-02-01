Mahtomedi rolled to its 11th straight win, over Tartan 84-51 in Oakdale, on Tuesday evening. Will Underwood tossed in 27 points for the Zephyrs (14-2). Cole Armitage and Owen Carlson sank 16 points each and Javan Harvey 12. Elijah Barrett led Tartan (10-5) with 15 points.

