Mahtomedi rolled to its 10th straight win, over North St. Paul 76-44 there Thursday evening, led by Owen Carlson with 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting with two 3-pointers. Cole Armitage added 16 points for the Zephyrs (13-2). Will Underwood notched 12 points, seven rebounds, eighth assists and two blocks, and AJ McCleery seven points and seven rebounds.

