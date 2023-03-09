Mahtomedi turned back Fridley 74-59 in their Section 4AAA opener on Wednesday evening, led by Cole Armitage with 23 points and Owen Carlson with 19 points. Will Underwood, back in action after missing two games with a hip injury, added 11 points and AJ McCleery 10. The No. 2 seeded Zephyrs (24-3) now face No. 3 St. Paul Johnson (17-8) at home Saturday, 4 p.m. In other semifinal, No. 1 Totino-Grace will host Columbia Heights. In the other quarterfinal games, St. Paul Johnson beat Minneapolis Henry 76-50, Totino-Grace beat Hill-Murray 95-44, and Columbia Heights beat St. Anthony Village 85-74.

