Mahtomedi rang up its first 100-point game since 2018, rolling past Two Rivers 102-57 on Friday evening in Mendota Heights. Owen Carlson potted 23 points, Will Underwood 22, Cole Armitage 18 and AJ McCleery 13 for the Zephyrs (5-2). Carson Christiansen led the Warriors (2-7) with 22 points. Mahtomedi’s last 100-point game was a 101-56 win over South St. Paul on Dec. 20, 2018.

