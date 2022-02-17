Mahtomedi scored with one second left on an inbounds play to slip past Hudson (WI) 64-62 on Tuesday evening at home. “Kole McKeown set a back screen for Owen Carlson and slipped to the basket,” coach Keith Newman recounted. “Cole Armitage threw a beautiful pass in to him (McKeown) and he finished the play at the buzzer for the win.” Owen Carlson netted 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting with four 3-pointers. Javon Harvey scored 10 points and nabbed nine rebounds. James Ecker had nine points, Armitage eight points and five assists, and AJ McCleery eight  points. for the Zephyrs (13-6). John Witcher scored 19 and Andre Renta 16 for Hudson (12-8).

