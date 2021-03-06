Mahtomedi was an upset victim Friday evening, losing to the Simley Spartans at home 59-53. Mahtomedi (11-3) led 29-25 at halftime but got outscored by 10 in the second half. Will Underwood sank 17 points, Ryan Mauale 16 and Owen Carlson 10. Simley (5-5) had just four players score but all in double figures. Breyton Buysmen pumped in 25 points. Ruot Joklow and Devin Robinson had 12 points and Luke Vandermeer 10.

