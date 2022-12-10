Will Underwood led with 29 points as Mahtomedi, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, fended off No. 7 Stewartville 74-67 on Saturday at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic in Hopkins. It was a  back-and-forth, one-basket game until Mahtomedi (2-0) opened up a six-point lead in the last couple minutes. Cole Armitage sank 16 points, Owen Carlson 14 and Javon Harvey 10. Stewartville (1-1) played tight man-to-man defense that allowed few good looks at the basket, and shot well most of the game. Henry Tschetter, junior guard, tallied 21 points, and Caleb Bancroft, 6-foot-6 sophomore forward, sank 16 points.

