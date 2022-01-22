The Mahtomedi Zephyrs drubbed Hill-Murray 71-33 at home Friday evening, their third straight win and fourth in five games. Twelve players scored for the Zephyrs (6-4), led by AJ McCleery with 16, Owen Carlson 15, Cole Armitage 12 and Jordan Hull 11. Eddie Reece led the Pioneers (2-12) with 11.

