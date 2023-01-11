Mahtomedi is 3-0 in the Metro East after defeating St. Thomas Academy 69-41 on Tuesday evening at home. Owen Carlson netted 17 points, Cole Armitage 15, AJ McCleery 14 and Will Underwood 14 for the Zephyrs (6-2 overall). Michael Kirchner sank 12 points and Anthony Bickford 10 for the Cadets (5-5).

