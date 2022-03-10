Mahtomedi got past the first round of Section 4AAA with a 65-54 win over Fridley on Wednesday evening, advancing to a semifinal round that will include the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 10 ranked teams in Class 3A.
Owen Carlson pumped in 29 points, Cole Armitage 20, and Javan Harvey 10 for the No. 10 ranked Zephyrs (18-7). Eli Nelson drilled 25 points for Fridley (10-16).
In the semifinals Saturday, the Zephyrs will host No. 2 ranked Totino-Grace (21-6), while top-ranked, undefeated Columbia Heights (22-0) hosts Minneapolis Henry (9-14). Columbia Heights, Totino-Grace and Mahtomedi are seeded 1-2-3. The finals will be held next Thursday at the high seed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.