jack and Jeff

Jack Janicki has 1,919 points after Saturday's game, topping Jeff Halbert's record of 1,916 that stood for 23 years.

Jack Janicki, while leading White Bear Lake to a playoff victory, broke the school’s all-time career scoring record in his final home game Saturday evening.

“You win the game, the records will take care of themselves,” Janicki grinned after scoring 21 points in a 52-50 win over Stillwater.

