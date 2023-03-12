Jack Janicki, while leading White Bear Lake to a playoff victory, broke the school’s all-time career scoring record in his final home game Saturday evening.
“You win the game, the records will take care of themselves,” Janicki grinned after scoring 21 points in a 52-50 win over Stillwater.
The Bears scoring leader for four years, Janicki has 1,919 points, eclipsing the record of 1,916 held by Jeff Halbert, Class of 2002.
Halbert was on hand, having been invited by friends, and posed with Janicki after the game. The Lake Elmo resident said he doesn’t follow his alma mater closely but checks out highlights on You Tube occasionally.
He was happy to share in Janicki’s moment.
“That’s fine with me. He’s a really good player,” said Halbert about seeing his record broken. “I just hope they can keep it going and get back to the state tournament. I was on the last team that went to state, in 2000.”
The Bears will duel East Ridge on Thursday, 7 p.m., in Hastings, for the Section 4AAAA championship.
