Jeremy Kolb led with 29 points as White Bear Lake fought off St.Croix Prep 67-60 in overtime to open the season at home Thursday night. Jack Janicki, Andy Lockwood and Jack Misgen added 10 points each. Regulation ended 56-56. Bjorn Benson led St. Croix Prep with 22.
