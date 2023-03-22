White Bear Lake stuck with Wayzata for about 10 minutes in the state tournament opener, leading 16-13 at one point, before the Trojans’ considerable talents and tenacity kicked in.
“We’ve played some pretty good teams. They’re the best,” said Bear center Wyatt Hawks. “What impressed me most was that everybody could shoot.”
Wayzata (25-4) won the Class 4A quarterfinal 81-61 at Target Center, with the Bear starters closing the gap a bit against Trojan subs late in the game.
The Bears (20-8), after losing the program’s first state tournament game since 2000, drop into the consolation bracket, facing Buffalo on Wednesday at noon at Concordia-St. Paul.
Jack Janicki, senior guard, said playing in the state tournament with a big following at Target Center was great fun. “It was awesome to see all that orange in the crowd,” he mentioned. “We’ve had a great year, and it’s not over yet. We’d like to pick up one or two more wins.”
Janicki netted 15 points, raising his school record career total to 1,958. Jack Misgen, senior guard, had 15. Zach Nelson, senior forward, had a season best 12 points, hitting four of his first five 3-pointers. Hawks had nine points, Jeremy Kolb four and Jack Setterlund two.
Wayzata was led by its blazing fast 5-foot-9 senior guard Hayden Tibbitts, an all-state tournament pick last year, with 17 points. "Once we made some stops, we got the transition game going and starting making three-pointers and layups,” recounted Tibbitts, describing their usual mode of operations. Jackson McAndrew tallied 14 points, Isaiah Habte 13, and Ben Schaffer 12. The subs could run and shoot, too, and 10 players scored.
“We knew that they could shoot the ball really well,” said Gregory Burke, Bear coach. “We shot well early, too. We did not play defense as well as we have been. We don’t usually give up that many points. Wayzata is so good in the transition game, and whenever they got an open look, they made it.”
Burke said he thought the Bears “handled themselves pretty well” against a formidable opponent.
In the other Class 4A games, top-seeded Park Center beat Andover 92-72, No. 5 Eastview beat No. 4 Minnetonka 72-68 and No. 2 Lakeville North beat Buffalo 87-59. In semifinals Thursday it will bear Park Center vs Eastview at 6 p.m. and Wayzata vs. Lakeville North at 8 p.m.
