White Bear Lake stuck with Wayzata for about 10 minutes in the state tournament opener, leading 16-13 at one point, before the Trojans’ considerable talents and tenacity kicked in.

“We’ve played some pretty good teams. They’re the best,” said Bear center Wyatt Hawks. “What impressed me most was that everybody could shoot.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.