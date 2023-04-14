Four seniors on Mahtomedi’s No. 6 ranked boys basketball team were named to the All-Metro East Conference team. Owen Carlson collected his third all-conference honor while Will Underwood, Cole Armitage and AJ McCleery each got their second. Zephyr co-MVP’s were Carlson and Underwood.

Carlson scored 1,337 career points, No. 2 all-time for MHS. Underwood, who missed his junior season with injury, scored 1,083 points, No. 7 all-time. Armitage had 719 points and McCleery 575.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.