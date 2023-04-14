Four seniors on Mahtomedi’s No. 6 ranked boys basketball team were named to the All-Metro East Conference team. Owen Carlson collected his third all-conference honor while Will Underwood, Cole Armitage and AJ McCleery each got their second. Zephyr co-MVP’s were Carlson and Underwood.
Carlson scored 1,337 career points, No. 2 all-time for MHS. Underwood, who missed his junior season with injury, scored 1,083 points, No. 7 all-time. Armitage had 719 points and McCleery 575.
Other team awards went to McCleery (Mr. Defense), Carsten Cummins (outstanding attitude), Tyler Swanson (most improved), McCleery and Gavin Beer (workhorse award), Carlson (free throw shooter) and James Ecker (three-point shooter.) Javan Harvey got honorable mention for all-MEC.
Mahtomedi tied No. 4 ranked St. Thomas Academy for the conference title, each 15-1. Mahtomedi was 25-4 overall and lost in the second finals to state champion Totino-Grace. (STA lost in their section finals to state runner-up DeLaSalle).
Carlson averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.8 steals. Underwood averaged 18.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.4 steals. Armitage averaged 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.1 steals. McCleery averaged 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.
Carlson made 73 three-pointers (41.2 percent), Underwood 41 (39.4 percent), Ecker 26 (42.9 percent), and Armitage 24 (26.7 percent). Carlson made 105 of 125 free shots (84 percent). Armitage 50.7 percent overall, Carlson 50.1 percent, and Underwood 47.3 percent.
Zach Lindquist (2013) …… 1383
Owen Carlson (2023) ……. 1337
Zach Goodwin (2009) ……. 1285
Parker Fox (2017) ………… 1218
Mike Patterson (1961) ……. 1200
Anthony Kelley (2008) ……. 1099
Will Underwood (2023) ……. 1083
Emma Grothaus (2018) ….. 1890
Ali Greene (2015) …………. 1678
Marisa Gustafson (2017) …. 1539
Missy Borell (1999) ………… 1482
Beth Johnson (1994) ………. 1246
Therese Kelley (1997) …….. 1075
Lindsey Palmer (2004) …….. 1057
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.