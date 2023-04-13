The White Bear Lake basketball team that placed fifth in the state tournament had three seniors named to the all-conference team, two of them also chosen for the coaches association state all-star game.
Jack Janicki and Wyatt Hawks were among 40 seniors chosen for four teams who were showcased Saturday at Anoka-Ramsey Community College. Janicki elected not to participate, having played all season after surgery on his left (shooting) shoulder and needing to heal up, coach Gregory Burke said.
Jack Misgen was the Bears’ third all-Suburban East Conference pick, and senior guard Jeremy Kolb got honorable mention.
Janicki averaged 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals, shooting 50.9 percent on field goals and 70.9 percent on free shots. Hawks averaged 14.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists, while shooting 55.7 percent.
Misgen averaged 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds and shot 54.2 percent. Kolb averaged 6.6 points and 2.1 steals
Janicki made 44 three-pointers (hitting 34.2 percent). Zach Nelson. off the bench, took 97 of his 107 shots from 3-point range, sinking 35 for a team-leading 36.1 percent. (He was also 10-for-11 on free shots.) Misgen made 31 three’s (31.3 percent), Kolb 29 three’s (31.5 percent) and Hawks 13 three’s (34.2 percent).
Janicki, named to the all-state tournament team, scored his 2,000th point on the final shot of his career, a free throw at the end of the Bears’ fifth-place win over Andover, 68-64. He had become the school’s all-time scoring leader four games earlier. The Bears’ updated 1,000-Point Club list is shown here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.