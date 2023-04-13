The White Bear Lake basketball team that placed fifth in the state tournament had three seniors named to the all-conference team, two of them also chosen for the coaches association state all-star game.

Jack Janicki and Wyatt Hawks were among 40 seniors chosen for four teams who were showcased Saturday at Anoka-Ramsey Community College. Janicki elected not to participate, having played all season after surgery on his left (shooting) shoulder and needing to heal up, coach Gregory Burke said.

