Holy Family Catholic, led by a 6-foot-11 Division I recruit, defeated White Bear Lake 88-69 on Saturday evening in Victoria, by far the most points allowed by the Bears. Boden Kapke, committed to Butler University, scored 25 points. Another 6-foot-11 player, Collin Mullholland, added 18 points. The Fire (13-2), ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, also had Kole Hanson with 18 points, Michael Risleson 14 and Brayton Cummings 11. The Bears had not allowed more than 69 points in any game previously, and held nine teams to 51 or fewer. For the Bears (10-5), Wyatt Hawks hit 14 points, Zach Nelson 12, Jeremy Kolb 11, Colin Pieper 10, Jack Janicki nine and Jack Misgen eight.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.