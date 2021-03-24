holmgren

Mahtomedi’s Riley Einan (3) has the ball and Johnny DeVore (2) is calling for it, while lurking on defense are Minnehaha Academy’s Chet Holmgren (34) and Chase Carter (11).

 Amy Johnson

A strong season by Mahtomedi ended when the Zephyrs faced the state’s best overall team, Minnehaha Academy, in the Section 4AAA semifinals Tuesday evening. The Redhawks shut down the Zephyrs 70-33, with 7-0 center Chet Holmgren, ranked by ESPN as the top senior prospect in the nation, scoring 31 points and dominating both ends of the court. Mercy Miller added 13 points for the Redhawks (16-1), who have lost only to IMG Academy of Florida, ranked No. 4 in the nation by Max Preps. Will Underwood scored 13 points, John Schaeffer eight and Owen Carlson seven for Mahtomedi, which finished 13-5.

