Led by Michigan State recruit Tre Holloman, Cretin-Derham Hall fended off White Bear Lake 68-61 on Thursday evening in St. Paul.
The senior guard notched 16 points, made 11 assists, and snagged nine rebounds. Donovhan Cain sank 18 points for the Raiders (4-5).
For the Bears (6-8), Jeff Janicki tallied 25 points. Wyatt Hawks added nine points and Jeremy Kolb eight.
