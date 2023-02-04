Mahtomedi got 55 points from its senior guards and notched its 12th straight win, over Two Rivers 83-62 at home, on Friday evening. Owen Carlson pumped in 29 points and Will Underwood 26 for the Zephyrs (13-2 overall, 10-0 conference). Carson Christianson had 21 for Two Rivers (7-10).

