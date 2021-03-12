Forest Lake topped White Bear Lake for the second time this season, 74-65, on Wednesday evening on the Bears’ court. Jack Janicki, sophomore guard, pumped in 32 points for the Bears. Kanye Raheem was next with eight points for the Bears (7-10). Carter Thiesfeld sank 24 points, Austin Taylor 19 and Brady Mettel 10 for the Rangers (10-7). The Bears will close the regular season Friday night at Woodbury.

