Forest Lake topped White Bear Lake for the second time this season, 74-65, on Wednesday evening on the Bears’ court. Jack Janicki, sophomore guard, pumped in 32 points for the Bears. Kanye Raheem was next with eight points for the Bears (7-10). Carter Thiesfeld sank 24 points, Austin Taylor 19 and Brady Mettel 10 for the Rangers (10-7). The Bears will close the regular season Friday night at Woodbury.
Latest News
- Boys basketball: Previously unbeaten Packers play subs, lose to Zephyrs 78-34
- Girls basketball: Zephyrs lose to Champlin, beat So. St. Paul
- Boys hockey: Mahtomedi nips Tartan 5-4
- Girls basketball: Bears fall to Rangers 60-32
- Gymnastics: Bears beat Roseville, finished 6-2 in duals
- Alpine Ski: Bears' Blanding 3rd at state meet, Thom 17th
- Boys basketball: Forest Lake tops Bears 74-65
- Nordic: Fischer placed 45th at state, leading Mahtomedi trio
Most Popular
Articles
- Middle school activity prompts discussion of privilege at school board meeting
- Neighbors keeping an eye on Lakeside Club development
- Man dies in rollover crash on I-35W in Lino Lakes
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- Street construction season approaches
- Area church opens doors to help youth
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- Cleanup before the melt
- Developer nixes plan; future of corner lot still up in air
- Generous donor will help restore Matoska Park gazebo
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 13
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.