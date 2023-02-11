Conference leader East Ridge fended off second-place White Bear Lake 75-63 with a strong second half on Friday evening in the Raptors gym. Wyatt Hawks, senior center, had a big game for the Bears with 21 points. Jack Janicki netted 16 points and Jack Misgen 11. For the Raptors, their guards led the way as freshman Cedric Tomes pumped in 24 points and senior Alex Mattes added 17. The Bears led 35-30 at halftime. Mattes hit 15 of his points in the second half and made five assists as the Raptors outscored the Bears 45-28. Charlie Bern, junior forward, chipped in 17 points. East Ridge, ranked No. 7, is 14-5 overall and 11-0 in the Suburban East, including an earlier 65-60 win. White Bear Lake, ranked No. 11, is 11-8 overall and 9-3 in the conference.

