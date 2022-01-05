No. 6 ranked East Ridge clamped fended off White Bear Lake 56-46 on Tuesday evening. The Raptors (6-2) held Jack Janicki to six points, 21 below his average, while Wyatt Hawks tallied 19 points and Jack Misgen 10 for the Bears (5-5). East Ridge led 31-21 at halftime  and the Bears played them even in the second  half. Alex Mattes netted 23 points and Kendall Blue 13 for the Raptors. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.