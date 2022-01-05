No. 6 ranked East Ridge clamped fended off White Bear Lake 56-46 on Tuesday evening. The Raptors (6-2) held Jack Janicki to six points, 21 below his average, while Wyatt Hawks tallied 19 points and Jack Misgen 10 for the Bears (5-5). East Ridge led 31-21 at halftime and the Bears played them even in the second half. Alex Mattes netted 23 points and Kendall Blue 13 for the Raptors.
Latest News
- Bigger, better ice maze returns
- Boys basketball: Mounds View trips Park 67-57
- Girls basketball: Raptors down Bears 47-35
- Stay Safe while enjoying frozen lakes
- Girls basketball: Mahtomedi top Wildcats 61-53
- Girls hockey: Woodbury edges Bears 2-1
- Boys basketball: East Ridge repels Bears 56-46
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
Most Popular
Articles
- White Bear teacher picks name for new elementary school
- Recording blunder set straight for Ramaley Park neighbors
- Higher taxes coming for White Bear Township residents in 2022
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- Year in Review 2021
- Residents hope solution can be reached with local company
- Centennial High School begins offering language seals, certificates
- North Oaks woman receives Teacher of the Year award
- Year in Review 2021
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Online Poll
How do you plan to welcome in the new year?
The options for bidding farewell to another unusual and challenging year range from spending a quiet evening at home to whooping it up on the dance floor.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.