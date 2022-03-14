Unable to pull off another upset against East Ridge, the White Bear Lake boys saw their season end with a 65-52 loss to the Raptors there Saturday evening.
The Bears had a final 15-13 record, highlighted by a 62-53 win over East Ridge on Feb. 10, and by a 54-51 win over Woodbury on Thursday, their first section win in 10 years.
East Ridge (23-5), ranked No. 5 in the state, advanced to the Section 4AAAA finals against Cretin-Derham Hall.
The Raptors led 29-14 at the half. The Bears outscored them 38-36 in the second half .
East Ridge had Alex Mattes with 16 points, Kendall Blue with 13, Bradyn Carlson with 12 and Dane Mueller with 10.
Jack Janicki tallied 26 points, Wyatt Hawks 12, Jeremy Kolb nine and Jack Misgen five for the Bears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.