The Eagan Wildcats handed White Bear Lake their first loss 59-44 on Tuesday evening in Eagan. Jack Janicki tallied 23 points and Wyatt Hawk 10 for the Bears (2-1). Oscar Kahzon and Emmanuel Schmitter led Eagan (1-1) with 18 points apiece. 

