A strong Mahtomedi boys basketball season ended with a 67-49 loss to a No. 2 ranked Totino-Grace squad with daunting height and dazzling talent on Saturday night in Fridley.
“They have both great length across the board, and match it with outstanding athletic ability,” Zephyr coach Keith Newman said. “Very proud of our effort and perseverance against easily the toughest opponent all year.”
The Eagles’ performance included 11 dunks and 12 blocked shots as their length was matched by their quickness.
Mahtomedi, ranked 10th in Class 3A, finished 18-8.
Totino-Grace takes a 22-6 record (against a daunting schedule) into the section finals against No. 1 Columbia Heights (23-0), with both powers unfortunately in the same section.
For the Zephyrs, Owen Carlson scored 17 points, AJ McCleery 15 (with nine rebounds), Kole McKeown eight, Cole Armitage seven and Javon Harvey two.
For Totino-Grace, 6-foot-7 Demarion Watson sank 19 points, 6-foot-5 Tommy Humphries 15 points, 6-foot-9 Ahjany Lee 11 points, 6-foot-9 Patrick Bath eight points, and 6-foot-2 Zy’Lerre Stewart six points.
“Watson shoots the ball very well for his size and was outstanding on defense, making it very tough to get shots off cleanly,” Newman noted. Watson usually guarded Carlson, the Zephyr scoring leader.
Totino-Grace led 31-13 at the half. Mahtomedi got bolder and more comfortable in the second half and matched the Eagles 36-36. They pulled as close as 37-28.
The Zephyrs had a lower than usual shooting percentage due to having to hurry and alter their shots. On the other end of the court, Newman said, “We defended hard, but again, their length, and a few of their transition finishes were impressive.”
Mahtomedi did shake loose 17 turnovers from T-G while getting out rebounded 48-38.
