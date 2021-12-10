Mahtomedi (1-1) cruised over St. Anthony Village 76-49  on Tuesday evening, forcing 35 turnovers with aggressive defense. Owen Carlson tallied 29 points, 23 of them in the first half, and sank five 3-pointers. Cole Armitage, scoreless in the first half, sank the first nine points of the second half and finished with 11 points and four steals. AJ McCleery and Tommy Neutzel nabbed eight rebounds each, with all of Neutzel’s off the offensive glass. Eight players had two or more steals. Nathan Lucas scored 17 for SAV (1-2). 

