White Bear Lake picked up a payback win over Cretin-Derham Hall, 65-57, at home Wednesday evening. “We had a tough week (two losses) last week, and the guys bounced back against a really good team,” said Bear coach Greg Burke. Jack Janicki notched 22 points, four assists, and 12 rebounds, while making no turnovers, for the Bears (12-11). Wyatt Hawks added 16 points and snagged 12 rebounds. Jack Misgen scored 12 points. For the Raiders (12-10), Donavhan Cain sank 17 points and Mr. Basketball semifinalist Tre Holloman hit 15. Janicki guarded Holloman, who averages 19.6 points and 10 assists. “Jack did a great job containing him as best we could,” said Burke. “The thing with Holloman is, he makes his team better even with scoring a lot of points.” The Raiders won the first meeting 68-61.

