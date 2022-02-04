White Bear Lake had a big second half and defeated the Stillwater Ponies 66-47 there Thursday evening. The Bears, who lost their first meeting with Stillwater, trailed 29-25 at halftime and ruled the last 18 minutes 41-28 to earn a split with the Ponies. Jack Janicki sank 22 points, Wyatt Hawks 15 and Jeremy Kolb 12 for the Bears (10-9). Stillwater junior Max Shikenjanski, who’s averaging 28.7 points, had 21 against the Bears. Tanner Thompson added 10 for the Ponies (10-8).

