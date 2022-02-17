One game after upsetting the Suburban East’s first-place team, White Bear Lake fell to the last-place team Tuesday evening.
Roseville Area (4-17) fended off every challenge to beat the Bears 66-62, ending a seven-game losing streak, in Roseville.
The Bears, down 63-56, got a four-point play from Jack Janicki with 38 seconds left as he sank a long 3-pointer from 28 feet, got knocked to the floor, and made the free shot. The Bears then forced a turnover on the inbounds play and had a chance to tie, but Roseville’s Keyon Broussard stole the Bears inbounds pass and darted the length of the court for a dunk that made it 65-60.
Evan Fischer shot 11-for-15 and scored 24 points for Roseville. Isaac Ivy added 15 and Charlie Pearson 11.
Jack Misgen scored a career-best 23 for the Bears. Janicki, who averages 24 points, was held scoreless for 24 minutes, then scored 19 points in the last 12 minutes.
The Bears (11-10) were coming off a 62-53 win over No. 4 ranked East Ridge last week.
