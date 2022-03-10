Any playoff win is cause for celebration, but for White Bear Lake on Wednesday evening, beating Woodbury 54-51 there was an enormous relief. The Bears were well aware that their program had nine straight one-and-outs in the section.
“For us, sure, this means a lot,” acknowledged Ben Misgen, who participated in one of those losses, and watched quite a few others. “I’ve gone to school in White Bear all my life and have always been at the games, and we’ve always lost (in the section). Especially here. So to come here and win, with this group of guys, that feels great.”
Jack Janicki, junior guard in his third season as a starter, led with 25 points, and junior center Wyatt Hawks added 15, as the No. 5 seeded Bears pushed ahead of No. 4 Woodbury at the end.
The Bears lost at Woodbury last year, and in four of the past five seasons.
Janicki was ecstatic about his first playoff win in three tries; after the Bears closed it out with a defensive stop, he raised both arms and ran across the floor to hug his parents.
The Bears (15-12) now face top-seeded East Ridge (22-5) there Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Section 4AAAA semifinals. The Bears upset the No. 4 ranked Raptors 62-53 on Feb. 10 and lost to them 56-46 on Jan. 4.
Jack Setterlund and Misgen, junior guards, each sank a pair of three-pointers to contribute six points each.
“It’s been a long time since these guys have been out of the first round,” said Gregory Burke, first-year head coach. “With a young team like this, it’s so important to take that step this year, because until you do it, you don’t know if you can.”
Woodbury (11-16) and the Bears split during conference play so this one was a tossup as it usually is between the two teams.
The Royals had James Maier and Cayden Narum with 13 points apiece and Blake Rohrer with 11.
Down the stretch, Janicki knifed in for a layup that gave the Bears a 50-49 lead, then made a mid-court steal and went in for a dunk. Up 52-49, they shook loose a turnover under the Royals basket and had the ball again with a minute left.
Hoping to run down the clock, the Bears did not succeed, as Woodbury pressured Janicki into a turnover at midcourt and Maier slashed for a layup that made it 52-51.
But the Bears got two free shots from Hawks, fouled while leaping for a pass on the blocks, with 20 seconds left, regaining a three-point cushion.
“Wyatt stepped up and made those two big free throws. He has been such a pleasure to coach,” Burke said.
Needing only to prevent a three-pointer, the Bears blanketed the Royals with man-to-man pressure on the perimeter, and, having fouls to give, interrupted their rhythm twice with fouls to force inbounds plays. Woodbury was able to launch two shots from outside the arc in the last five seconds but neither came close.
