White Bear Lake is a state tournament team for the first time since 2000 after upsetting East Ridge 57-55 for the Section 4AAAA championship Thursday evening.

“It was a great night. What a fun game,” said coach Gregory Burke. “This group has played together since childhood. To be one game away, one possession away, from realizing your dream, and get it done. That was great for them.” 

