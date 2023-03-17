White Bear Lake is a state tournament team for the first time since 2000 after upsetting East Ridge 57-55 for the Section 4AAAA championship Thursday evening.
“It was a great night. What a fun game,” said coach Gregory Burke. “This group has played together since childhood. To be one game away, one possession away, from realizing your dream, and get it done. That was great for them.”
Jack Janicki pumped in 23 points to lead the win over the top-seeded and No. 6 ranked Raptors, to whom they lost twice previously, at Hastings High School. Janicki also provided six assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Wyatt Hawks sealed the win with huge plays at the 10-second mark. After the Bears, up 55-53, missed a free shot, the 6-foot-8 senior snagged the rebound, got fouled, and hit both freebies for a 57-53 lead. The Raptors got their last basket just before the buzzer.
Hawks had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Jeremy Kolb nine points, Jack Misgen eight points and six rebounds, and Sawyer Collins three and Zach Nelson three points.
East Ridge (22-7) had three players with 1r points each-- Aeblex Mattes, Parker Wellmann, and Charlie Bern.
Burke said his team played better defensively this time especially in holding down East Ridge's transition game, which hurt them in the early games. "We didn't really shoot the ball all that well," he said.
The Bears had lost two conference games to East Ridge by 60-55 and 75-63.
The No. 2 seeded and No. 11 ranked Bears will take a 21-7 record into the state tournament starting Wednesday.
The pairings will be determined Saturday.
“This is great for the community, too,” Burke said. “It’s been a long time (for Bears basketball). We’ve seen the hockey teams and girls basketball get to state, and now we have a boys team going. I think the girls last year, placing this in the state, really motivated the guys.”
