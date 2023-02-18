White Bear Lake picked up its third win of the week on Friday evening, shutting down Woodbury 56-43 at home. Jack Janicki and Wyatt Hawks each sank 19 points. Zach Nielsen added nine and Jack Misgen seven. Jabri Jackson led Woodbury (4-18) with 12. The Bears (14-7) also beat Maple Grove 60-58 on Monday and Roseville 64-48 on Tuesday.

