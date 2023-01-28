White Bear Lake has an 8-2 record in the conference, and a seven-game win streak, after defeating Forest Lake 81-51 there Friday night. Jack Janicki led with 29 points. Adding 13 points apiece were Jack Misgen, Wyatt Hawks, and Zach Nelson. The No. 17 ranked Bears are 10-4 overall. In the Suburban East, the top three teams are East Ridge at 10-0, the Bears at 8-2 and Stillwater at 7-2. Leading Forest Lake (6-9) was Owen Walcock with 17 points.

