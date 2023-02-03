White Bear Lake reversed an earlier loss to Stillwater, defeating the Ponies 67-50 at home Thursday evening, solidifying their hold on second place in the conference.
“It’s a big win for us in the conference and for section seedings, too,” said coach Gregory Burke, mindful of getting a playoff game at home for the first time in many years.
In the Suburban East, East Ridge is 11-0, the Bears 9-2, and Stillwater 7-4 for the top three spots among nine teams.
“We played very well. We had a great first half and we did a good job on Max,” said Burke.
Max Shikenjanski, who averages 28 points, and had 22 when the Ponies beat the Bears 57-43 in December, was held to 17 points this time. The senior guard sat for almost nine minutes in the first half, Burke said, not knowing what the reason was.
Meanwhile, Jack Janicki, the Bears four-year scoring leader who missed the first game with an injury, provided 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists before fouling out.
Wyatt Hawks sank 17 points, nabbed 12 rebounds and made five assists. Jack Misgen had 17 points and a season-best eight rebounds.
“So we had really good games from our big three,” Burke said.
The Bears are 11-5 overall and Stillwater 11-7.
