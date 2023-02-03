White Bear Lake reversed an earlier loss to Stillwater, defeating the Ponies 67-50 at home Thursday evening, solidifying their hold on second place in the conference.

“It’s a big win for us in the conference and for section seedings, too,” said coach Gregory Burke, mindful of getting a playoff game at home for the first time in many years.

