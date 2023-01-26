White Bear Lake posted its sixth consecutive win, over Park of Cottage Grove 64-39, at home Wednesday evening. Jack Janicki tallied 20 points and Jack Misgen 14 for the Bears (8-4), who made the Top 20 this week at No. 17 in Class 4A. The Bears had six 3-pointers and were 8-for-11 at the line. PT Omot scored 23 of Park’s 39 points. The Wolfpack (2-8) made three 3-pointers and were 4-for-11 on free shots.

