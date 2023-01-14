White Bear Lake edged Cretin-Derham Hall 54-50 at home Friday evening. Jack Janicki propelled the Bears (6-4) with 26 points. Wyatt Hawks added 14 and Jack Misgen seven. Luke Jacobson tossed in 17 points for the Raiders (7-5).
