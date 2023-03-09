The good news for White Bear Lake is that they won their section opener handily -- over Woodbury 51-30 at home Wednesday evening, led by Jack Janicki with 29 points — despite missing one of their leading players.
The troublesome news is that they might not have Wyatt Hawks back for the semifinals. The 6-foot-8 senior averaging 15 points and around 10 rebounds came down with an illness this week.
He was not suited up and watched from behind the bench wearing a mask. “I have no idea,” he said when asked by the Press what’s the problem, revealing only that he does not feel well. His mother said tests are being done, inconclusive so far.
A quick recovery would be required for Hawks, a St. Cloud State recruit, to be ready when the No. 2 seeded Bears (19-7) host No. 3 Stillwater (18-9), with whom they split two conference games, on Saturday, 7 p.m., in the Section 4AAAA semifinals.
Coach Gregory Burke said the Bears obviously need Hawks’ scoring and rebounding, but he added optimistically, “If we keep playing defense like (tonight), we can beat anybody.”
The Bears led by just 19-14 after a sluggish first half, but heated up early in the second half. Janicki drove for a three-point play, Jeremy Kolb hit a three-pointer, Janicki hit a pair of three’s and Zach Nelson tossed in another, opening a 33-22 lead. For the game, Nelson and Jack Misgen were next with seven points each.
One highlight was Colin McMonigal hitting a 3-pointer from the corner as time ran out, the junior guard’s first varsity points, setting off a celebration.
Caden Narum led Woodbury (4-23) with 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.