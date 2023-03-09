The good news for White Bear Lake is that they won their section opener handily -- over Woodbury 51-30 at home Wednesday evening, led by Jack Janicki with 29 points — despite missing one of their leading players.

The troublesome news is that they might not have Wyatt Hawks back for the semifinals. The 6-foot-8 senior averaging 15 points and around 10 rebounds came down with an illness this week.

