Maya

Maya Marstom, shown here in a previous game, anchored the shutout by the Bears.

 Bruce Strand

White Bear Lake posted its fifth straight win, over Mounds View 64-46, on Friday evening on the Mustangs’ court. Both teams are 8-4. Jack Janicki hit 20 points, Jack Misgen 10, and Wyatt Hawks nine for the Bears (8-4). Colby Deluce led Mounds View with 11 points. Joey Fretheim added nine and Jacob Becher eight. The Bears held the Mustangs under 50 points for the first time this season.

