White Bear Lake salvaged an overtime win over Irondale -- after the Knights rallied from 19 points behind -- Tuesday evening at Irondale.
The Bears won 65-59, leaving each team with a 7-4 record.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 4:36 am
It looked like a route was under way when the Bears reeled off a 24-2 run to open a 28-9 lead.
Irondale shook it off and got the last seven points of the half. The Knights kept chipping away in the second half until they pulled even 54-54 on a layup with six seconds left.
Jack Misgen regained a 59-56 lead for the Bears by driving for a three-point play at the outset of overtime, their first field goal in nearly seven minutes. Irondale hit a 3-pointer to knot the score again but the Bears pulled away with a 3-pointer by Sawyer Collins, four free shots by Jack Janicki and a put-back by Wyatt Hawks.
Janicki sank 26 points, Hawks 17 and Misgen 13 for the Bears.
Irondale’s 6-foot-6 Tre’Vion Mack netted 20 points while playing an outstanding all-around game. Dane Dedominces tallied 17 points and Cooper O’Brien 11.
