White Bear Lake edged Cretin-Derham Hall 58-55 on Monday evening in St. Paul, rallying from a 30-22 deficit at halftime. Wyatt Hawks, 6-foot-8 post, led with 22 points. Jack Janicki sank 19 points and Jack Misgen 10. The Raiders had nine players score, led by Jake Little with 12. The Bears are 16-7 with five straight wins. The Raiders are 12-12.
Latest News
- Boys basketball: Bears nip Raiders 58-55
- Boys basketball: No. 8 Andover downs Cougars 86-59
- Boys basketball: No. 6 East Ridge clips Mustangs 79-65
- Swimming: Bears 5th in section, set 2 team records; 2 divers advance
- Mustang swimmers nip Stillwater for section crown, gain state in 5 events
- Nine Mustang wrestlers advance to state
- Wrestling: Bears' Carlson, Kolstad advance to state
- Gymnastics: Zephyrs’ Bush is 6th all-around, 4th on bars at state
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Survivor’ contestant brings addiction recovery into spotlight
- Fatal crash in Circle Pines
- Pioneers of equality: History of a White Bear-area family
- Lino Lakes plans street fix
- Gymnastics; Bears are section runners-up, Lehner advances to state
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Girls hockey: In state thriller, Cougars nipped by top-seeded Minnetonka 3-2
- Nature park will honor vision of the Bernin family
- Girls hockey: Cougar players reflect on section finals upset; state foe is Minnetonka
- City Council approves conditional use permit for Minnesotan remodel
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Winter: Love it or hate it?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.