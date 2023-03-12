White Bear Lake will play in a section championship game for the first time since 2000 after edging Stillwater 52-50 in the Section 4AAAA semifinals Saturday evening.

Jack Janicki sank 21 points and set up Jeremy Kolb for the game-winning basket before a raucous, sellout crowd of 1,300 fans, rocking with excitement for both sides. Janicki also broke the Bears career scoring record (see separate article.)

