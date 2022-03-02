Jack Janicki swished a long 3-pointer with one second left to give White Bear Lake a 56-53 win over Mounds View on Tuesday evening on the Mustangs court.
Janicki pumped in 31 points while Mounds View had the rest of the Bears lineup stymied. Wyatt Hawks was next with eight points and Jeremy Kolb had seven.
For Mounds View, Kobe Kirk with 17 points, Colby Deluce with 15 and Ryan Edelman with 10.
The Bears (14-11), in their second win over the Mustangs (14-11), led 31-22 at halftime. Mounds View heated up in the second half and surged ahead 46-44. The Bears regained a six-point lead but the Mustangs caught up again at 53 when Kirk sank the second of two free shots.
The Bears had the ball last. Mounds View had everyone covered, including Janicki, but the 6-foot-4 guard backed up and let it fly from about 27 feet, and connected with his fifth 3-pointer of the game.
Mounds View was 11-for-15 and the Bears 11-for-19 on free shots.
The Bears will finish the regular season on Friday, hosting Park, while Mounds View hosts Woodbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.