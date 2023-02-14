White Bear Lake pulled out a triple-overtime, 60-58 win over Maple Grove, carried by Jack Janicki with 33 points, on Monday evening in Maple Grove. Janicki got the game winner on a floater in the lane with 3.4 seconds left in the third OT. Wyatt Hawks was next for the Bears (12-7) with 15 points. The score was 48-48 after regulation and 53-53 and 56-56 after the first two extra sessions. For Maple Grove (14-6), Lincoln Palbicki sank 14 points and Henry Stang 12.

