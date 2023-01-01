With top scorer Jack Janicki back in action, White Bear Lake made a solid showing at the Capitol City Classic, splitting against two strong teams.
The Bears (3-3) lost Minnetonka 68-59 on Thursday, then handed Duluth East its first loss 70-68 on Friday, both at Hamline University. Minnetonka is 5-2 and Duluth East 5-1.
Janicki suffered a torn labrum at the end of his AAU season that required surgery and missed the Bears’ first four games. The 6-foot-4 senior guard has been the team scoring leader since ninth grade.
Against Minnetonka, Janicki sank 16 points, Jeremy Kolb 11, and Wyatt Hawks 10. The Bears, who led 38-36 at the half, made six 3-pointers in the game (three by Kolb) and had just one free throw in two attempts.
Jalen Cain led Minnetonka with 25 points. Jordan Cain added 15. The Skippers were 8-for-10 on free shots with Jalen Cain 5-for-5,
Janicki sank 25 points against Duluth East, 18 of them in the second half. Jack Misgen netted 17 points (6-for-7 on free shots) and Hawks added 10. The Bears had six 3-pointers, including two by Zach Nelson off the bench, and made 10 of 13 free throws.
For Duluth East, Jobe Juenneman tallied 21 points, Michael Kastelic 15, and 6-foot-8 Rocco Paulson 12.
