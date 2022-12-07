White Bear Lake, playing without its scoring leader, lost the season opener to Eagan 46-44 at home Tuesday evening. Jeremy Kolb scored 20 points, Jack Misgen 10 and Wyatt Hawks seven for the Bears. Jack Janicki, their scoring leader for three years, missed the opener with a shoulder injury suffered late in the summer AAU season and is likely to miss a month. Hawks made a steal with six seconds left but the Bears weren’t able to get a clean shot attempt. For Eagan, which recovered after being held scoreless for the first nine minutes, Austin Carruthers notched 15 points and Max Buslee and Emmanuel Schmitter 11 each.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.