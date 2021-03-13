White Bear Lake lost its conference finale to Woodbury 60-47 on the Royals court Friday night, and will head into playoffs with a 7-11 record and four-game losing streak. Jack Janicki sank 23 points and Kanye Raheem 18 for the Bears. Woodbury (15-3) had Bradley Cimperman with 17 points, Devin Padelford with 13 and Mac Lockner with 11.
