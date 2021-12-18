White Bear Lake lost a nail-biter to Stillwater 59-58 at home on Thursday evening, missing some chances in the final 20 seconds. Jack Janicki notched 22 points, seven steals and 10 rebounds for the Bears. Jack Misgen netted 16 points and Wyatt Hawks 10. For Stillwater, Max Shikenjanski hit 25 points and snagged 10 rebounds. Drew Johnson sank 14 points. With the Bears trailing 59-57, Janicki made the first of two free shots with 20 seconds left and missed the second. The Bears rebounded. Janicki missed a three-pointer. Stillwater rebounded. The Bears stole the ball on an inbounds play with 13 seconds left, but the Ponies forced a jump ball and got the ball back. The Ponies missed a free shot with :03 left, but the Bears could only launch a 3/4 length of the court desperation shot that missed.

